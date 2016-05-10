Five-One Experimental Orchestra at the BOP STOP: Jeremy Allen and guitarist Joshua Stauffer

51XO presents The Mashup Concert

Friday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m.

The BOP STOP

2920 Detroit Ave

We often talk about how many of the sophisticated elements that are increasingly found in popular music have their roots in classical music, and also how many composers now incorporate their pop music influences into what they write in a classical context. In truth, this folk/classical relationship has been present throughout the development of western music. But the lines between these genres are becoming less clearly defined, resulting in the liberation and enrichment--and wider potential audience appeal--of both genres.

This concert is about celebrating those connections, differences, and interactions, as well as creating something fresh and new in the process. Popular + Classical = Modern Relevance. It also equals fun! 51XO is arranging mashups, overlays, and battles between pop tunes and classical works.