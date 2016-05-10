© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Five-One Experimental Orchestra at the BOP STOP: Jeremy Allen and guitarist Joshua Stauffer

Published May 10, 2016 at 10:53 PM EDT
[photo: Joshua Stauffer and Jeremy Allen / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Joshua Stauffer and Jeremy Allen / by Mark Satola]

51XO presents The Mashup Concert

Friday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m.

The BOP STOP
2920 Detroit Ave

We often talk about how many of the sophisticated elements that are increasingly found in popular music have their roots in classical music, and also how many composers now incorporate their pop music influences into what they write in a classical context. In truth, this folk/classical relationship has been present throughout the development of western music. But the lines between these genres are becoming less clearly defined, resulting in the liberation and enrichment--and wider potential audience appeal--of both genres.

This concert is about celebrating those connections, differences, and interactions, as well as creating something fresh and new in the process. Popular + Classical = Modern Relevance. It also equals fun! 51XO is arranging mashups, overlays, and battles between pop tunes and classical works.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV