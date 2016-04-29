© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ensemble Theatre presents "Jerusalem": Ian Wolfgang Hinz and Mitch Rose

Published April 29, 2016 at 6:08 PM EDT
[photo: Ian Wolfgang Hinz and Mitch Rose / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Ian Wolfgang Hinz and Mitch Rose / by Mark Satola]

Ensemble Theatre concludes its 2015-16 season with "Jerusalem" by Jez Butterworth, directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz. The director and lead actor Mitch Rose spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola. 

On St. George's Day, the morning of the local county fair (deriving its sense of place from the annual carnival week at Pewsey, Wiltshire) Johnny "Rooster" Byron, local waster & modern day Pied Piper, is a wanted man. The council officials want to serve him an eviction notice, while his son, Marky, wants his dad to take him to the fair, Troy Whitworth wants to give him a serious kicking and a motley crew of mates want his ample supply of drugs and alcohol. The play makes frequent allusions to Blake's eponymous poem from which its title is derived while conjuring the ancient spirits of  Stonehenge and the English country side.

April 29 through May 21
Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Ensemble Mainstage Theatre

