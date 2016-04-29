Cleveland Pops presents An Evening with Gershwin: Carl Topilow

"An Evening With Gershwin"

Friday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

Cleveland Pops Orchestra

Carl Topilow, Conductor

Richard Glazier, piano

Brilliant pianist Richard Glazier is a leading Gershwin historian. His many concerts and appearances on television attest to the high level of insight he will bring to you on the impact George and Ira have on America’s popular songs and classics such as Rhapsody in Blue, P orgy and Bess – and so very much more!