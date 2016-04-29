© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Pops presents An Evening with Gershwin: Carl Topilow

Published April 29, 2016 at 6:33 PM EDT

"An Evening With Gershwin" 
Friday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
Cleveland Pops Orchestra
Carl Topilow, Conductor
Richard Glazier, piano

Brilliant pianist Richard Glazier is a leading Gershwin historian. His many concerts and appearances on television attest to the high level of insight he will bring to you on the impact George and Ira have on America’s popular songs and classics such as  Rhapsody in Blue, P orgy and Bess – and so very much more!

