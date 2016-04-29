Cleveland Opera Theater presents La Bohème: Scott Skiba and Domenico Boyagian

This weekend Cleveland Opera Theater presents two performances of Puccini's La Bohème. Artistic Director Scott Skiba and Music Director Domenico Boyagian spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about the show.

La Bohème

Cleveland Masonic Auditorium

Friday, April 29, 7:30pm - 2016

Sunday, May 1, 3:00pm - 2016

Be transported to Bohemian Paris and experience opera's most timeless love story. The writer Rodolfo, the painter Marcello, the musician Schaunard, and the philospoher Colline are roomates in their attic apartment in the Latin Quarter. Barely scraping together enough money eat, these four friends live a glorified Bohemian existance, dodging their landlord seeking rent, and selling their artwork for just enough money to get by.

The story begins on Christmas Eve. Schaunard returns home bearing gifts of food and wine he's bought after a well paying teaching gig, and there's just enough left over for him to treat the guys to a night out at the local hot spot Café Momus. Rodolfo plans to stay behind to finish an article he's wrtiting for the local paper, and meet the guys at Momus. He is surprised a few minutes later by a knock at the door...it's the charming lady Mimì who lives in a neighboring apartment. They have each admired each other in passing, and this evening ignites their spark of love. Rodolfo joins his friends with Mimì in arm. Things heat up when Marcello's on again off-again flame, Musetta, arrives to cause a scene.

Join Cleveland Opera Theater for Giacomo Puccini's timeless operatic masterpiece



Music by Giacomo Puccini, libretto by Illica & Giacosa

Opera in 4 acts

Run-time: Approximately 3 hrs. with intermissions between acts

Sung in Italian with English supertitles - understand every word

La Bohème will be performed fully staged with orchestra, and costumes, and scenery.

Tickets: $15 - $150



VIP $150 with premium seating location and for-purchase food and drink service at the seats Director's Circle: $75 Orchestra: $49 Mezzanine: $49 Balcony: $20 Student Tickets: $15 - Available for purchase with student ID



Artists

Mimì - Andrea Anelli

Musetta - Marian Vogel

Rodolfo - Timothy Culver

Marcello - Brian Keith Johnson

Schaunard - Benjamin Czarnota

Colline - Jason Budd

Benoit / Alcindoro - Alfred Anderson

Conductor - Domenico Boyagian

Stage Director - Scott Skiba

Assistant Director - Lisa Yanofsky