Cleveland Opera Theater presents La Bohème: Scott Skiba and Domenico Boyagian
This weekend Cleveland Opera Theater presents two performances of Puccini's La Bohème. Artistic Director Scott Skiba and Music Director Domenico Boyagian spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about the show.
La Bohème
Cleveland Masonic Auditorium
Friday, April 29, 7:30pm - 2016
Sunday, May 1, 3:00pm - 2016
Be transported to Bohemian Paris and experience opera's most timeless love story. The writer Rodolfo, the painter Marcello, the musician Schaunard, and the philospoher Colline are roomates in their attic apartment in the Latin Quarter. Barely scraping together enough money eat, these four friends live a glorified Bohemian existance, dodging their landlord seeking rent, and selling their artwork for just enough money to get by.
The story begins on Christmas Eve. Schaunard returns home bearing gifts of food and wine he's bought after a well paying teaching gig, and there's just enough left over for him to treat the guys to a night out at the local hot spot Café Momus. Rodolfo plans to stay behind to finish an article he's wrtiting for the local paper, and meet the guys at Momus. He is surprised a few minutes later by a knock at the door...it's the charming lady Mimì who lives in a neighboring apartment. They have each admired each other in passing, and this evening ignites their spark of love. Rodolfo joins his friends with Mimì in arm. Things heat up when Marcello's on again off-again flame, Musetta, arrives to cause a scene.
Join Cleveland Opera Theater for Giacomo Puccini's timeless operatic masterpiece
- Music by Giacomo Puccini, libretto by Illica & Giacosa
- Opera in 4 acts
- Run-time: Approximately 3 hrs. with intermissions between acts
- Sung in Italian with English supertitles - understand every word
- La Bohème will be performed fully staged with orchestra, and costumes, and scenery.
- Tickets: $15 - $150
- VIP $150 with premium seating location and for-purchase food and drink service at the seats
- Director's Circle: $75
- Orchestra: $49
- Mezzanine: $49
- Balcony: $20
- Student Tickets: $15 - Available for purchase with student ID
Artists
Mimì - Andrea Anelli
Musetta - Marian Vogel
Rodolfo - Timothy Culver
Marcello - Brian Keith Johnson
Schaunard - Benjamin Czarnota
Colline - Jason Budd
Benoit / Alcindoro - Alfred Anderson
Conductor - Domenico Boyagian
Stage Director - Scott Skiba
Assistant Director - Lisa Yanofsky