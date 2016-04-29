Baldwin Wallace presents the International Guitar Festival: Jorge Amaral

The 4th annual Baldwin Wallace International Guitar Festival takes place May 14 and 15, and this year there is a competition component to the festival.

Jorge Amaral is the founder and director of the festival, and he spoke with Angela Mitchell.

Due to unforeseen events Anton Baranov is not able to appear at the festival, but organizers are very excited to have Thomas Viloteaou from France performing and judging instead.

Baldwin Wallace International Guitar Festival and Competition, May 14-15

Two days of concerts, master classes and workshops with world-renowned guitarists. Guitar vendors and luthiers will also be on site.

Recitals:

Saturday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Duo Amaral

Saturday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m.: Thomas Viloteaou

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m.: Pino Feola

Schedule for May 14:

8:00 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.: Registration

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: First round

12:00 p.m.: Results for semifinal round

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Lunch/break

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Semifinals

5:30 p.m.: Duo Amaral concert, first round results announced

8:00 p.m. Anton Baranov concert, senior division announced

Reception to follow

Schedule for May 15:

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Duo Amaral master class

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Finals

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Lunch break

2:00 pm.: Pino Feola concert

Results and award ceremony to follow

FULL-FESTIVAL PARTICIPANT: $75

Includes:



Tickets to all three recitals

Participation in a minimum of one master class

Opportunity to audit all master classes and lectures

Admittance to visit guitar vendors and luthiers area

REGISTER NOW >>

Selected piece to perform for master class can be no longer than eight minutes. Each master class will be limited in size and subject to available space.

FULL-FESTIVAL OBSERVER: $50

Includes:



Tickets to all three recitals

Opportunity to audit all master classes and lectures

Admittance to visit guitar vendors and luthiers area

Full-festival observer passes can also be purchased at the door during registration. For details or questions, call: (440) 826-2365.

SINGLE TICKET RATE TO ANY OF THE RECITALS



$15 adults

$10 students - Available at the door with a valid ID.

Check out the official facebook page here.

The Baldwin Wallace University conservatory outreach department can be reached by phone at (440) 826-2365 or by e-mail at conreach@bw.edu.