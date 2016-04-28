The Cleveland Orchestra presents "A Hero's Life": conductor Antonio Pappano

Strauss wrote with great irony, “since Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’ is so unpopular with our conductors today and hence rarely performed, I am filling the void with a tone poem of substantial length on a similar theme.” He was raked over the coals by the critics for making himself the hero of Ein Heldenleben ("A Hero’s Life"), but Strauss took such criticism in stride and was particularly delighted that the critics recognized themselves in the piece's “Hero’s Adversaries” section. Despite what you may think of Strauss’s egotism, Ein Heldenleben is a grand and delightful musical portrait, virtuosic and tuneful. This concert also features the famously yearning Love-Death music from Wagner's opera Tristan and Isolde, and a beautifully ode to the beauty of life and love by the French composer Ernest Chausson.

Conductor Antonio Pappano visited WCLV and spoke with Angela Mitchell.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Antonio Pappano, conductor

Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano

Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Program

WAGNER - Prelude and Love-Death from Tristan and Isolde

CHAUSSON - Poème de l’amour et de la mer [ Poems of Love and the Sea]

STRAUSS - Ein Heldenleben [ A Hero’s Life]