Parma Symphony Orchestra presents Season Finale: Dr. Randolph P. Laycock & Pianist Alex Wasserman
The Parma Symphony Orchestra is in its 47th season and consists of 75 members of all walks of life from all over the entire Greater Cleveland area. They present their season finale on May 1. Music Director Randolph P. Laycock and piano soloist Alexander Wasserman visited WCLV to talk about the show with Jacqueline Gerber.
Parma Symphony Orchestra
Randolph P. Laycock, conductor
Alex Wasserman, pianist
Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 p.m.
Valley Forge High School Auditorium
9999 Independence Boulevard
Parma Heights
Program
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, op. 16
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant Overture
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden
Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz No. 2 for Variety Stage Orchestra
Also, Alexander Wasserman will perform a piano recital Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the intimate Parma High School “Little Theater," located at 6285 W 54th St in Parma. The program features Carl Vine's Sonata No. 1, two etudes by Rachmaninoff, Liszt's Valee d'Obermann and Chopin's "greatest hits." Proceeds will benefit the Parma Symphony Orchestra