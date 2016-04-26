© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Parma Symphony Orchestra presents Season Finale: Dr. Randolph P. Laycock & Pianist Alex Wasserman

Published April 26, 2016 at 8:01 PM EDT

The Parma Symphony Orchestra is in its 47th season and consists of 75 members of all walks of life from all over the entire Greater Cleveland area. They present their season finale on May 1. Music Director Randolph P. Laycock and piano soloist Alexander Wasserman visited WCLV to talk about the show with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Parma Symphony Orchestra
Randolph P. Laycock, conductor
Alex Wasserman, pianist

Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 p.m.
Valley Forge High School Auditorium
9999 Independence Boulevard
Parma Heights

Program
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, op. 16
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant Overture 
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden
Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz No. 2 for Variety Stage Orchestra

Also,  Alexander Wasserman will perform a piano recital Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the intimate Parma High School “Little Theater," located at 6285 W 54th St in Parma.  The program features Carl Vine's  Sonata No. 1, two etudes by Rachmaninoff, Liszt's Valee d'Obermann and Chopin's "greatest hits."  Proceeds will benefit the  Parma Symphony Orchestra

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV