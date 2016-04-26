Parma Symphony Orchestra presents Season Finale: Dr. Randolph P. Laycock & Pianist Alex Wasserman

The Parma Symphony Orchestra is in its 47th season and consists of 75 members of all walks of life from all over the entire Greater Cleveland area. They present their season finale on May 1. Music Director Randolph P. Laycock and piano soloist Alexander Wasserman visited WCLV to talk about the show with Jacqueline Gerber.

Parma Symphony Orchestra

Randolph P. Laycock, conductor

Alex Wasserman, pianist

Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Valley Forge High School Auditorium

9999 Independence Boulevard

Parma Heights

Program

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, op. 16

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant Overture

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden

Dmitri Shostakovich: Waltz No. 2 for Variety Stage Orchestra

Also, Alexander Wasserman will perform a piano recital Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the intimate Parma High School “Little Theater," located at 6285 W 54th St in Parma. The program features Carl Vine's Sonata No. 1, two etudes by Rachmaninoff, Liszt's Valee d'Obermann and Chopin's "greatest hits." Proceeds will benefit the Parma Symphony Orchestra