Johnny Manziel Indicted in Home State of Texas

By Mark Urycki
Published April 26, 2016 at 4:39 PM EDT
Manziel (#2) was a star at Texas A&M where he earned the nickname Johnny Football

A Texas grand jury has indicted former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on an assault charge after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence.
           
The Heisman Trophy winner and former starting QB for the Browns was indicted today (Tuesday) on a charge of misdemeanor assault related to family violence. The Class A misdemeanor carries up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
           
Manziel's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, told Dallas police that Manziel repeatedly hit her and threatened to kill her during a night out on Jan. 30.
           
Crowley alleged that the 23 year old Manziel accosted her several times at a Dallas hotel and later struck her when they drove back to her apartment in Fort Worth.  The indictment accuses him of forcing her into a vehicle and "against a vehicle dashboard."
           
The Cleveland Browns cut Manziel in March, and two agents and all of his endorsers have dropped him.

Mark Urycki
