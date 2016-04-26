Johnny Manziel Indicted in Home State of Texas

A Texas grand jury has indicted former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on an assault charge after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence.



The Heisman Trophy winner and former starting QB for the Browns was indicted today (Tuesday) on a charge of misdemeanor assault related to family violence. The Class A misdemeanor carries up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.



Manziel's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, told Dallas police that Manziel repeatedly hit her and threatened to kill her during a night out on Jan. 30.



Crowley alleged that the 23 year old Manziel accosted her several times at a Dallas hotel and later struck her when they drove back to her apartment in Fort Worth. The indictment accuses him of forcing her into a vehicle and "against a vehicle dashboard."



The Cleveland Browns cut Manziel in March, and two agents and all of his endorsers have dropped him.