Rock Boxes Will Create a Musical Soundscape Through Downtown Cleveland

Northeast Ohio native Mark Reigelman has installed some striking public art projects around Greater Cleveland --- from a collection of bluebird sculptures scattered throughout the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, to concrete planters shaped like floral wraps down Euclid Avenue, to a massive plywood "reading nest" next to the Cleveland Public Library. He was recently in town to talk about his latest work --- a series of colorful speakers due to be installed along East 9th Street, this June. The plan is for these boxes to play 30-60-second audio clips of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees at regular intervals throughout the day, marking time much like church bells. The project will start with a cluster of four speakers outside of Progressive Field, gradually growing into larger groupings every block or two, all the way down the street to the Rock Hall, which will program the music though blue tooth technology.