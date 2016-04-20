Cleveland Chamber Choir presents "In Sweet Music is Such Art": Scott MacPherson & Melissa Ludwa
Cleveland Chamber Choir
Scott MacPherson, conductor
Robert Mollard, organist
presents:
"In sweet music is such art": Celebrating Shakespeare and British Choral Music
Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church
3630 Fairmount Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44118
Program
Grayston Ives - The Canticle of Brother Sun
John Tavener - Song for Athene
Cecilia McDowell - When time is broke: Three Shakespeare Songs (U.S. premiere!)
Benjamin Britten - Hymn to St. Cecilia
Jonathan Dove - Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars
Ralph Vaughan Williams - Three Shakespeare Songs
Gustav Holst - My Sweetheart’s Like Venus; Swansea Town
About the Cleveland Chamber Choir
A newly formed professional choral ensemble founded by conductor Scott MacPherson, the Cleveland Chamber Choir specializes in a broad range of repertoire from Renaissance works to music of the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as cutting-edge works of our time. Comprised of 30+ singers, the Cleveland Chamber Choir performed a critically acclaimed debut concert in November 2015 to a packed audience at First Baptist Church.
About Scott MacPherson
Founding Artistic Director of the Cleveland Chamber Choir, conductor Scott MacPherson is currently Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies at Kent State University. He also serves as Artistic Director of the Isthmus Vocal Ensemble in Madison, Wisconsin, a position he has held since founding the group in 2002. Additionally, MacPherson is the founding Artistic Director of the San Antonio Chamber Choir, a professional choral ensemble he directed from its beginning in 2005 until 2014.