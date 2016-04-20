Cleveland Chamber Choir presents "In Sweet Music is Such Art": Scott MacPherson & Melissa Ludwa

Cleveland Chamber Choir

Scott MacPherson, conductor

Robert Mollard, organist

presents:

"In sweet music is such art": Celebrating Shakespeare and British Choral Music

Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church

3630 Fairmount Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44118

Program

Grayston Ives - The Canticle of Brother Sun

John Tavener - Song for Athene

Cecilia McDowell - When time is broke: Three Shakespeare Songs (U.S. premiere!)

Benjamin Britten - Hymn to St. Cecilia

Jonathan Dove - Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars

Ralph Vaughan Williams - Three Shakespeare Songs

Gustav Holst - My Sweetheart’s Like Venus; Swansea Town

About the Cleveland Chamber Choir

A newly formed professional choral ensemble founded by conductor Scott MacPherson, the Cleveland Chamber Choir specializes in a broad range of repertoire from Renaissance works to music of the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as cutting-edge works of our time. Comprised of 30+ singers, the Cleveland Chamber Choir performed a critically acclaimed debut concert in November 2015 to a packed audience at First Baptist Church.

About Scott MacPherson

Founding Artistic Director of the Cleveland Chamber Choir, conductor Scott MacPherson is currently Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies at Kent State University. He also serves as Artistic Director of the Isthmus Vocal Ensemble in Madison, Wisconsin, a position he has held since founding the group in 2002. Additionally, MacPherson is the founding Artistic Director of the San Antonio Chamber Choir, a professional choral ensemble he directed from its beginning in 2005 until 2014.