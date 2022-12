2016 OMEA High School Instrumental and Vocal All Stars of Northeast Ohio

WCLV and the Ohio Music Education Association are pleased to salute the following high school students in Districts IV, VI, and VII who received Superior ratings at a recent OMEA adjudicated event.

Congratulations, All Stars!

Amherst Marion L. Steele High School – Mark Skladan, Director of Choirs

Junior Ana Colon, soprano

Junior Samantha Herse, soprano

Lillian Thompson, soprano

Avon Lake High School – David Eddleman, Director of Bands and Michael Lisi, Director of Choirs

Senior Brennan Thomas, alto saxophone

Senior E.J. Wennerberg, alto saxophone and bass

Junior Caleb Orr, xylophone, snare drum, and tenor

Senior Sarah Mills, flute

Junior Nick Masa, xylophone

Senior Trevor Warthman, trumpet

Junior Emily Birk, soprano

Junior Ruth Kurak, alto

Junior Anna Chafin, alto

Junior Clare Cantleberry, soprano

Junior Grace Meyer, alto

Senior Emily Cline, soprano

Senior Elise Duvall, soprano

Senior Julia Jantz, soprano

Senior Katie Hamilton, alto

Senior Mary James, soprano

Senior Jaret Wiblin, bass

Senior Sarah Higley, soprano

Barberton High School – Celeste Wagner, Director of Bands

Junior Emily Craig-Wilson, clarinet

Senior Abi Stevens, bassoon

Senior Chase Vaughan, trumpet

Junior Maycee Hard, horn

Senior Joanna Roller, horn

Senior Max Hymes, tuba

Bay High School – Carrie Singler, Director of Instrumental Music

Senior Samuel Fiorella, viola

Junior Claire Jennings, mezzo-soprano

Beachwood High School – David Luddington, Band Director and Lisa Goldman, Orchestra Director

Junior Chandler Kitson, trombone

Junior Claire Bruening, flute

Senior Benjamin Roter, piano

Junior Cameron Haynesworth, cello

Junior Ankita Prasad, violin

Senior Alexis Rudd, violin

Senior Pauline Keselman, violin

Senior Paul Corty, cello

Senior Inkyu Kim, violin

Senior Daniel Starkman, violin

Senior Lin-Ye Kaye, viola

Beaumont School – Dr. Lisa Litteral, Music Department Chair

Junior Nina Mesh, violin

Senior Madeline Baltas, soprano

Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School – Jason Wyse, Band Director

Senior Lydia Galmarini, flute and piccolo

Junior Allison Evans, flute

Junior Carly Kupniewski, marimba

Junior Daniel Hradisky, alto saxophone

Junior Chris Lopez, snare drum

Junior Kartikesh Ivaturi, tenor saxophone

Junior Nicholas Mihalich, trombone

Senior Nicole Grimone, alto saxophone

Junior Chas Backman, trumpet

Junior Jared Schrader, bass trombone

Broadway School for Music and the Arts – Bob Kuebler, Director of Woodwinds and Piano

Junior Swazi Blue, piano

Cleveland Heights High School – Benjamin Ammon, Director of Bands and Jesse Lange, Vocal Music Teacher

Senior Grace Peppler, violin

Junior William van den Bogert, trumpet

Junior Hal Roosa, cello

Junior Nicholas Edwards, baritone saxophone

Senior Flannery Jewell, soprano

Junior Callan Swaim-Fox, mezzo-soprano

Junior Cecelia Payne, soprano

Copley High School – Michael Foster, Band Director and Vicki Smith, Choir Director

Senior Dana Shaw, oboe

Senior Ethan Davis, trumpet

Senior B.J. Landry, flute

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy – Jennifer Moore, Choir Director and Scott Isaacs, Director of Fine Arts

Junior Kate Brunn, soprano

Senior Stefan Loos, trumpet

Eastlake North High School – Tim Niederkorn, Band Director

Junior Leann Bergan, clarinet

Hathaway Brown – Linda Simon-Mietus, Orchestra Director and Laura Webster, Vocal Arts Director

Junior Arielle DeVito, flute

Junior Alex Wiebe, soprano

Senior Amanda Merritt, alto

Junior Ananya Kalahasti, piano

Junior Lina Ghosh, mezzo-soprano

Junior Anna Hollweg, mezzo-soprano

Junior Rosalie Phillips, mezzo-soprano

Hudson High School – Bev O’Connor, Director of Bands

Senior Leah Kessler, flute

Junior Kayla Alexander, marimba

Junior Jimin Lee, piano

Junior Joey Carlson, marimba

Junior Alyssa Tomins, horn

Junior Anthony Lyon, bassoon

Junior Karlen Rolsen, flute

Senior Joseph Kenerson, trumpet

Junior Kate Mawby, flute

Junior Namjun Cho, trumpet

Junior Kendall Crookston, flute

Senior Scott Snyder, alto saxophone

Senior Steven Zeleznik, alto saxophone

Independence High School – Gretchen Obrovac, Vocal Music Director

Junior Emma Albrigo, alto

Junior Anna Buczek, alto

Senior Mallory Simmons, soprano

Senior Ben Mowrer, tenor

James A. Garfield High School – Theo Cebulla, Band Director

Senior Hannah White, clarinet

Junior Mark Butto, vibraphone

Senior Victoria Scott, trumpet

Kenmore High School – Barbara Bellamy, Choir Director and Andrea Heinl, Band Director

Junior Precious Boykin, alto

Junior Franshawn Walters, soprano

Junior Brandon Ferguson, tenor

Junior Makenzie Stafford, alto

Junior Soloman Jones, tenor

Senior Devin Zenner, tuba

Kenston High School – Julie Green, Choir Director and Jeff Link, Band Director

Junior Kendall Duncan, baritone

Junior Catherine Zickert, soprano

Junior Katie Smith, clarinet

Senior Jack Formica, bassoon

Keystone High School – Bethany Pearce, Choir Director

Senior Chelsea Falatic, soprano

Senior Gabbie Puka, mezzo-soprano

Senior Stuart Stevenson, tenor

Midview High School – Joshua J. Brunger, Band Director

Junior Hailley Carter, flute

Junior Emily Juncker, flute

Junior Sara Helwig, clarinet

Junior John Koleski, alto saxophone and soprano saxophone

Nordonia High School – Tom Weaver, Band Director and Matt Johnson, Assistant Band Director

Junior Maria Sansavera, flute

Junior Sam Chaffee, piano

Senior Kate Serbinowski, clarinet

Junior James Bowser, alto saxophone

Junior Halle Robinson, flute

Junior Rachel Sutor, bassoon

Junior Gabrielle Fee, oboe

North Royalton High School – Joe Mikolajczyk, Choir Director

Junior Danielle Vivacharenko, soprano

Norton High School – Thomas Chiera, Band Director

Senior Stephen Imler, clarinet

Senior Jenna Pletcher, flute

Junior Ryan Vaughn, tuba

Olmsted Falls High School – Joy Kiedrowski, Choir Director

Senior Damaris Pierce, mezzo-soprano

Senior Sydney Martin, soprano

Junior Nadia Bubna, mezzo-soprano

Padua Franciscan High School – Mark Wozniak, Instrumental Music Director

Junior Yuhan Summer Xia, piano

Senior Lucas Herman, tenor saxophone

Senior Ethan Kazubski, alto saxophone

Junior Martin McConnell, baritone saxophone

Senior Kyle Szaniszlo, alto saxophone

Junior Ellen Gryniewicz, horn

Junior Donovan Rivera, trombone

Senior Mary Pat Hamzik, flute

Senior Christine George, clarinet

Parma Senior High School – Jared Plasterer, Choir Director

Junior Logan Sword, tenor

Junior Sarah Donahue, soprano

Junior Taylor Higginbotham, soprano

Senior Emma Havranek, soprano

Junior Alexcia Ambroz, soprano

Perry High School – Brad Hruska, Band Director

Senior Abby Hollowell, horn

Senior Mack Blaurock, trumpet

Junior Denis Zaikov, bass clarinet

Rocky River High School – Allison Paetz, Choir Director

Senior Sydney Porter, soprano

Senior Rachel Fagerhaug, soprano

Senior Gabrielle McMahon, alto

Senior Kaya Sittinger, soprano

Junior Olivia Loparo, soprano

Saint Ignatius High School – Dan Hamlin, Band Director

Senior James Visconti III, snare drum

Junior Greg Kapel, tenor saxophone

Southeast High School – Dr. Joni Stoll, Band Director and Holly Wickersham, Choir Director

Senior Will Elmobasher, trumpet

Senior Joshua Durr, horn

Senior Brandon McCullough, flute

Junior Gabby Fleming, snare drum

Senior Tyler Rose, alto saxophone

Senior Mackenzie Hughes, soprano

Junior Thomas Niepsuj, baritone

Junior Brittany Rose, soprano

Junior Pollyanna Smith, soprano

St. Edward High School – Bob Burns, Director of Performing Arts and Angelo Kortyka, Associate Director of Performing Arts and Lisa Hirzel, Choir Teacher

Junior Brian Pinter, violin

Senior Jay Zola, vibraphone

Senior Christian Howard, baritone

Stow-Munroe Falls High School – Brian Monroe, Band Director and Greg Newman, Band Director

Junior John MacKay, euphonium

Junior James Brownridge, timpani

Junior Christian Studt, trumpet

Senior Hailey Lybrook, flute

Junior Stephen Calaway, tuba

Junior Ryan McNutt, snare drum

Senior Laurel Praeter, clarinet

Senior Kelsey Adams, flute

Wickliffe High School – Pamela Graves, Music Director

Senior Marissa Motta, alto

Senior Kiersten Johnson, piano

Junior Andrew Barrows, trumpet

Junior Rhiannon Johnson, alto saxophone