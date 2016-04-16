Opera Encore: Cleveland Opera Theater performs selections from "La Bohème"

On Opera Encore (so named because it aired on WCLV immediately after the Metropolitan Opera broadcast), singers from Cleveland Opera Theater performed selections from Puccini's La Bohème and chatted with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

Scott Skiba, Artistic Director

Don Scipione, President of the Board of Directors

Andrea Anelli, soprano (Mimi)

Marian Vogel, soprano (Musetta)

Timothy Culver, tenor (Rodolfo)

Brian Keith Johnson, baritone (Marcello)

Lorenzo Salvagni, piano

Program

“O Soave Fanciulla” (from Act I)

“Quando men vo” (from Act II)

“Donde lieta usci... Dunque è proprio finita!” (from Act III)

“O Mimi tu piu non torni” (from Act IV)

See La Bohème presented by Cleveland Opera Theater:

Friday, April 29, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 1, 3:00pm

Cleveland Masonic Auditorium

3615 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115