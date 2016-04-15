The Music Settlement welcomes author Daniel Coyle

The Music Settlement of University Circle welcomes New York Times bestselling author Daniel Coyle, who will share about the concept of enhancing musical ability through unleashing the hidden talent pools in your mind at this year's TMS Piano Department Symposium on April 15, 2016.

Students, parents, and the public are welcome to attend this free event hosted in The Music Settlement's historic Glick Recital Hall from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Coyle will speak about the knowledge he gleaned while researching and writing The Talent Code: Greatness isn't born. It's Grown. Here's How, which explores the secrets of building skill, how to unlock it, and how to bring it out in yourself and others.

The author's revelatory analysis has provided parents, teachers, coaches, business leaders and everyone from baseball players to ballet dancers with tools they can use to optimize performance by developing an increase of myelin, a natural insulation that grows from "deep-practicing" a skill, according to Coyle, who is also a journalist.

"Skill is myelin insulation that wraps neural circuits and that grows according to certain signals," Coyle explains on page 33 of The Talent Code. "One of myelin's side effects is to cause sober-minded neurologists to smile and stammer like explorers who've just stepped ashore on a vast and promising new continent" (p. 31).

"Mr. Coyle's teachings can provide piano teachers, students, or anyone the practical tools they can use to greatly increase potential in themselves and others," said Arthur Kane, Head of The Music Settlement's Piano Department. "We hope the public attends this free event to learn more about ways to grow brain fibers that develop into increased skill -- which can be applied to everything from musical growth to improving your golf swing."

Coyle is also the author of The Little Book of Talent, Lance Armstrong's War, The Secret Race, Waking Samuel, and Hardball: A Season in The Projects, which follows the struggles of a group of kids from a crime-ridden housing project in Chicago and chronicles their journey from their first practice to the championship game.

The Music Settlement is located at 11125 Magnolia Dr., Cleveland, with parking lots on Mistletoe Dr. More information is available online at www.TheMusicSettlement.org/calendar.

About The Music Settlement

Founded in 1912 by Almeda Adams as The Cleveland Music School Settlement, The Music Settlement is one of the nation's oldest community schools of music. Providing early childhood education since 1955 and music therapy since 1966, The Music Settlement remains on the forefront of music-based initiatives that advance human potential. With programs for students from birth through retirement and beyond, The Music Settlement is proud to inspire a second century of generations of music. Its online properties

include www.TheMusicSettlement.org and facebook.com/TheMusicSettlement. Classes and programs can be sorted by age of participant at www.TheMusicSettlement.org/all.