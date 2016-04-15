Akron Symphony presents "Sounds of Akron": Christopher Wilkins and Clint Needham

Sounds of Akron

Akron Symphony

Saturday, April 16, 2016, 8:00 pm

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Last summer, hundreds of Northeast Ohioans recorded sounds from their life and submitted them to ASO via the Sounds of Akron cell phone app. Those sounds were folded into a brand new music composition by local composer Clint Needham. Come hear a musical representation of our city, our home.

And come early to experience EJ Thomas filled with representatives from the fantastic organizations, places, and events that make Akron unique! Join ASO alongside the Akron Art Museum, Akron Canton Foodbank, Akron Coffee Roasters, Akron League of Creative Interventionists, Akron Marathon, Akron Sustainer, Akron Zoo, ArtsNow, Countryside, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Dear Akron, DJ Roger Riddle, EarthQuaker Devices, GAINS Joe Ott, NEOS, PorchRokr, RubberDucks, Shannon Casey, Stan Hywet, Summit Artspace, Summit County Historical Society, The Akronist, The Nightlight, The Social Dept, Tuesday Musical, Unbox Akron, University Dance Institute, Urban Buzz, Wandering Aesthetics, and YEPAW.

Doors open and party starts at 6:00 p.m.

Concert begins at 8:00 p.m.

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Christine Brandes, soprano

Dan Flowers, electric guitar

Miller South Steelband

Matt Dudack, Director

Clint Needham Sounds of Akron: City Meets Symphony (premiere)

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4

Concert made possible through generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.