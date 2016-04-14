© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Contrapunctus Early Music presents Angel Voices ever Singing…Volume III: David and Judith Acres

Published April 14, 2016 at 4:38 PM EDT

Angel Voices ever Singing…Volume III

Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 
1007 Superior Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, 44114

Contrapunctus Early Music traces the evolution of sacred music for sopranos, altos and countertenors chronologically, via chant from the 9th century, Peter Abelard  (1079-1142), and then onto Perotin  (1160-1230).  They continue through the centuries from Dufay  (1397-1474), to Clemens non Papa   (1510-1556), and Sethus Calvisius   (1556-1615); through the 17th century to Valls  (1665-1747), Bruckner   (1824-1896), and Brahms  (1833-1897); then into the 20th century with a haunting countertenor duet by Geoffrey Burgon  (1941-2010). Works by Bob Chilcott  (b.1955)  and Ola Gjeilo  (b.1978) are representative of living composers, in addition to a premier work by the outstanding English composer Graham Keith.

