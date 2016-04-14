© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Orchestra presents Mozart & Haydn: Joshua Smith and Yolanda Kondonassis

Published April 14, 2016 at 3:36 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra
Jane Glover, conductor
Joshua Smith, flute
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall

One of his final works, Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 is a work that encapsulates the beauty and eloquence the composer is known for.  Josef Haydn, who was a contemporary — and friend — of Mozart, helped shape the idea of a "symphony" from a mere collection of nice movements to a coherent musical statement.  His Symphony No. 6 begins with the depiction of a gorgeous sunrise. 

Program
Haydn: Symphony No. 6 ("Le Matin")
Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp
Mozart: Symphony No. 39

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV