Cleveland Orchestra presents Mozart & Haydn: Joshua Smith and Yolanda Kondonassis
The Cleveland Orchestra
Jane Glover, conductor
Joshua Smith, flute
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp
Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
One of his final works, Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 is a work that encapsulates the beauty and eloquence the composer is known for. Josef Haydn, who was a contemporary — and friend — of Mozart, helped shape the idea of a "symphony" from a mere collection of nice movements to a coherent musical statement. His Symphony No. 6 begins with the depiction of a gorgeous sunrise.
Program
Haydn: Symphony No. 6 ("Le Matin")
Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp
Mozart: Symphony No. 39