Cleveland Orchestra presents Mozart & Haydn: Joshua Smith and Yolanda Kondonassis

The Cleveland Orchestra

Jane Glover, conductor

Joshua Smith, flute

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

One of his final works, Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 is a work that encapsulates the beauty and eloquence the composer is known for. Josef Haydn, who was a contemporary — and friend — of Mozart, helped shape the idea of a "symphony" from a mere collection of nice movements to a coherent musical statement. His Symphony No. 6 begins with the depiction of a gorgeous sunrise.

Program

Haydn: Symphony No. 6 ("Le Matin")

Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp

Mozart: Symphony No. 39