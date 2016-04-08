Chagrin Concert Series presents "The Poet Speaks": mezzo soprano Lara Nie & violinist Hristo Popov

Chagrin Concert Series continues its season with a concert titled THE POET SPEAKS featuring romantic music by Johannes Brahms, Manuel de Falla, and Robert Schumann. Internationally acclaimed mezzo soprano Lara Nie will perform Songs by Brahms and de Falla with Professor of Piano at Baldwin Wallace College Sungeun Kim, Principal Cellist of the Cleveland Opera Kent Collier and Artistic Director Hristo Popov. Schumann Piano Quintet will end the program with its passionate and dramatic atmosphere and poise.

The concert takes place on Sunday, April 10 at 3:00 pm, at Valley Lutheran Church, 87 East Orange Street, Chagrin Falls, OH. No tickets required, donations are gratefully accepted.

The concert will last approx. 70 min.

For more information, please visit www.chagrinconcertseries.com

Mezzo-soprano Lara Nie is one of the most versatile and accomplished singers performing today, hailed as one of New York’s most “prominent German lied specialists” by New York Magazine and as “an intensely expressive artist” by the Cleveland Plain Dealer. As an active orchestral soloist, chamber musician and recitalist, her performances are recognized for their passionate interpretation and sophisticated musicality. Since her Carnegie Hall debut in 2006 at Weill Recital Hall, Lara has appeared in nationally and internationally renowned recital, chamber and orchestral venues including the Ravinia Festival, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall, Munich’s Gasteig Hall, the Dame Myra Hess Concert Series, Merkin Concert Hall, the Washington Holocaust Museum Chamber Series, the Windermere Music Festival in Canada, the Edgar M. Bronfman Chamber Music Series, the Society for Ethical Culture, Sun Valley Summer Symphony and the Chicago Civic Orchestra. Conductors she has worked with include Christopher Eschenbach, David Gilbert, Alasdair Neale, and Michael Morgan. Lara has performed with pianists Jon Nakamatsu and Shai Wosner and has collaborated with members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, St. Louis Symphony and Washington National Orchestra, the Miami String Quartet, the Escher Quartet , the Sun Valley Summer Symphony Bronfman Quartet and many more.

"Virtuoso violinist extraordinare" Musical Horizons, Hristo Popov, brings tremendous experience to the concert stage. Popov made his orchestral debut at the age of nine and since then has performed throughout the United States and Europe as both recitalist and concerto soloist. His Carnegie Hall Debut was described by The Strad Magazine as “…rollicking and energetic.” Hristo Popov is a prizewinner at the Kozian International Violin Competition, Silver Medalist at the California Young Artist Competition, winner of the Grand Prize at the International Institute of Music (Germany, USA), first place at the American String Teachers' Association Chamber Music Competition. He has performed and taught in major chamber music festivals throughout the world such as Oberlin at Casalmaggiore, Park City International Music Festival, Rondo Music Festival, Interharmony International Festival, among others. Popov has performed in major Performing Arts Centers including Carnegie hall – New York, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion - Los Angeles, Severance Hall - Cleveland, John F. Kennedy Center - Washington D.C, and Casa Verdi – Milan, Italy, Rudolfinum - Prague. Popov performs music from the standard repertoire as well as significant works of the contemporary genre. American composer Thomas Janson has recently composed a number of works specifically for him. His performances have been documented on TV and radio stations in United States, Mexico, and Bulgaria and has recorded albums for TC Recordings and Bravante Records. He continues to receive rave reviews - as described recently by The Plain Dealer, Cleveland, “…the performance benefited from the elegant purity soloist Hristo Popov invested in every phrase. Popov traced the lyrical and vibrant lines (Mozart – Violin Concerto No. 5, Turkish) with unruffled assurance. He enabled the music to float where necessary and made easy work of the acrobatic demands.”