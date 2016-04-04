Dancing Wheels presents the "Lasting Legacy" Concert & Tour: Mary Verdi-Fletcher & Lindsey Walsh

The Dancing Wheels Company’s “Lasting Legacy” Concert & Tour: A Milestone Event Commemorating Two Momentous National Anniversaries

Sunday, April 10 at 3:30 PM

Performing Arts Center at Chagrin Falls High School

400 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO – Chagrin Arts’ third program of its 2016 Performing Arts Series will use dance as a way to commemorate two momentous national anniversaries. The program, titled The Dancing Wheels Company’s “Lasting Legacy” Concert & Tour, features The Dancing Wheels Company, a professional, physically integrated dance company uniting the talents of dancers both with and without disabilities. The program will begin at 3:30 PM on Sunday, April 10 at the Chagrin Falls Performing Arts Center, located at 400 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Tickets are $21-$28 for adults and $5 for students age 18 and under. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (440) 247-9700 or online at www.ChagrinArts.org. Additionally, group discounts will be available for parties of 10 or more, call for details.

The Dancing Wheels Company will perform a concert commemorating the 35th anniversary of America’s first and foremost physically integrated dance company and the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA); the iconic law that changed the face of equality for persons with disabilities throughout the United States.

Excerpts of the “Lasting Legacy” Concert & Tour will give homage to this historic law by reflecting on the five core themes of the ADA—employment, education, transportation, communication and public access—in works that portray the history, evolution, and the importance of each theme in their own creative and impactful approaches.

In addition, as part of Chagrin Arts’ community outreach, The Dancing Wheels Company will be performing at Chagrin Falls Intermediate School on Friday, April 8 to kick off the school’s Arts Day—a day created to provide students at the Intermediate School the opportunity to experience workshops and demonstrations by professionals in the areas of visual art, music, dance, and theater.

Chagrin Arts board member, Pat Haynish, is assisting Intermediate School Principal, Sarah Read, in coordinating the guest artists for Arts Day. With funding provided by the Chagrin Falls Music Lovers, additional presenters will include artists from the Valley Art Center, parents, teachers, and a closing assembly by local members of the Cleveland Orchestra.

"It is a true pleasure for us to bring this unique concert to the lovely community of Chagrin Falls,” said Mary Verdi-Fletcher, President / Founding Artistic Director of The Dancing Wheels Company. “The Company tours the world, but as they say, there is no place like home"!