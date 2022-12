First Fridays: members of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

For this episode of First Fridays, we welcomed members of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and their mentors from The Cleveland Orchestra. These students were all selected to participate in the COYO Advanced Performance Seminar, in which they work intensely on chamber music.

PROGRAM

*Denotes Cleveland Orchestra member

Prokofiev String Quartet No. 1 In B Minor, Op. 50. Mvt. 1

*Sonja Molloy, violin

Daniel Fields, violin

Jack DeBouter, viola

Katsuaki Arakawa, cello

Shostakovich Piano Trio No.2 In E Minor, Op. 67. Mvt. 3 Largo and Mvt. 4 Allegretto

*Carolyn Warner, piano

Formosa Deppman, violin

Matthew Fields, cello

Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8, Op. 110, 5 movements [20:00]

Jessica Kwok, violin

Masayoshi Arakawa, violin

Claire Peyrebrune, viola

*Martha Baldwin, cello