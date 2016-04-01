Anthony Cheung, composer fellow for The Cleveland Orchestra

Anthony Cheung will begin his first year as The Cleveland Orchestra’s ninth Daniel R. Lewis Young Composer Fellow; he has been commissioned to create a new work to be premiered by the Orchestra during the 2016-17 season. The Orchestra will give the first Cleveland performances of Cheung’s Lyra during the 2015016 season, and he will participate in rehearsals and in educational activities serving the Northeast Ohio community as part of his fellowship. The Daniel R. Lewis Young Composer Fellow program began in 1998. Works by the composers are commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra through the Young Composers Endowment Fund, which was established in 1997 by a generous endowment gift from Jan R. and Daniel R. Lewis, who reside in Florida.

American composer and pianist Anthony Cheung is a performer, advocate for new music, and artistic director of the Talea Ensemble, which he co-founded in 2007. His music has been commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Ensemble Modern, Ensemble Intercontemporain, and Scharoun Ensemble Berlin, and performed by the Chicago Symphony’s MusicNOW ensemble, the Minnesota Orchestra, the French National Orchestras of Lille and Lorraine, and Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne, among others. In 2012 he received the Rome Prize from the American Academy in Rome and he has also received first prize in the Sixth International Dutilleux Competition as well as awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and ASCAP.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Saturday, April 02, 2016 8:00 PM

Program

CHEUNG - Lyra

ADÈS - Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths

WAGNER - Orchestral Selections from Götterdämmerung

Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey,

Siegfried's Death and Funeral Music,

and Brünnhilde's Immolation