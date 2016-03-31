Leila Josefowicz performing with The Cleveland Orchestra
Violinist Leila Josefowicz performs with The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend as the soloist in Thomas Adès's Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths. Prior to the performance, she stopped by WCLV for an interview with Bill O'Connell.
The concert also includes a work by the orchestra's new Young Composer Fellow, Anthony Cheung, and orchestral selections from Richard Wagner's Götterdämmerung.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Leila Josefowicz, violin
Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
Program
CHEUNG - Lyra
ADÈS - Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths
WAGNER - Orchestral Selections from Götterdämmerung
Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey,
Siegfried's Death and Funeral Music,
and Brünnhilde's Immolation