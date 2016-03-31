© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Leila Josefowicz performing with The Cleveland Orchestra

Published March 31, 2016 at 4:33 PM EDT

Violinist Leila Josefowicz performs with The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend as the soloist in Thomas Adès's Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths. Prior to the performance, she stopped by WCLV for an interview with Bill O'Connell. 

The concert also includes a work by the orchestra's new Young Composer Fellow, Anthony Cheung, and orchestral selections from Richard Wagner's  Götterdämmerung. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Leila Josefowicz, violin

Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m. 
Saturday, April 2 at  8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

Program
CHEUNG - Lyra
ADÈS - Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths
WAGNER - Orchestral Selections from  Götterdämmerung
     Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey,
     Siegfried's Death and Funeral Music, 
     and Brünnhilde's Immolation

