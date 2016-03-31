Leila Josefowicz performing with The Cleveland Orchestra

Violinist Leila Josefowicz performs with The Cleveland Orchestra this weekend as the soloist in Thomas Adès's Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths. Prior to the performance, she stopped by WCLV for an interview with Bill O'Connell.

The concert also includes a work by the orchestra's new Young Composer Fellow, Anthony Cheung, and orchestral selections from Richard Wagner's Götterdämmerung.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

Program

CHEUNG - Lyra

ADÈS - Violin Concerto: Concentric Paths

WAGNER - Orchestral Selections from Götterdämmerung

Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey,

Siegfried's Death and Funeral Music,

and Brünnhilde's Immolation