© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Rick Jackson Introduces New Morning Edition Host Katherine Boyd

By Rick Jackson
Published March 29, 2016 at 12:45 PM EDT
Katherine Boyd
Katherine Boyd

Rick Jackson hands over the Morning Edition microphone to new host Katherine Boyd.

For more than 20 years, Katherine’s been covering news in Northeast Ohio. Her unique story-telling has crammed her fireplace mantle with a slew of awards including a couple of Emmys, the AP Ohio Reporter of the Year, and some other big fancy national awards. On a fluffier note, Cleveland Magazine has named Katherine one of Cleveland’s “Most Interesting People” and the Plain Dealer dubbed her one of Cleveland’s most stylish gamines.

Have a great local story idea for Morning Edition? Email Katherine the details.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Rick Jackson
rick.jackson@ideastream.org | 216-916-6290
See stories by Rick Jackson