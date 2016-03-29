Rick Jackson Introduces New Morning Edition Host Katherine Boyd

Rick Jackson hands over the Morning Edition microphone to new host Katherine Boyd.

For more than 20 years, Katherine’s been covering news in Northeast Ohio. Her unique story-telling has crammed her fireplace mantle with a slew of awards including a couple of Emmys, the AP Ohio Reporter of the Year, and some other big fancy national awards. On a fluffier note, Cleveland Magazine has named Katherine one of Cleveland’s “Most Interesting People” and the Plain Dealer dubbed her one of Cleveland’s most stylish gamines.

Have a great local story idea for Morning Edition? Email Katherine the details.