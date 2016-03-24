© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Browns Sign Quarterback Robert Griffin III

By Mark Urycki
Published March 24, 2016 at 8:43 PM EDT
Robert Griffin III was relegated to 3rd string in 2015. (photo Robert Barfield III)

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback.   The team announced today (Thurs) they have signed former Washington Redskins starter Robert Griffin the Third, often called R-G-3. 

Griffin had as good a rookie year as you can in 2012, leading the Redskins to a division title and being named Rookie of the Year.   But like many running quarterbacks, Griffin suffered numerous injuries.  He was benched last season behind Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.  He was released by Washington 2 weeks ago. 

Browns Coach Hue Jackson was impressed with Griffin in recent meetings and tryouts.  Before the signing, Jackson said he wants a quarterback who will be a leader, someone who is more than just a good thrower.  

“We want to be able to believe that arm talent every quarterback has.  Pinpoint accuracy would be very important to me but probably the other one is poise under pressure.  Because if a quarterback is not compact and he doesn’t dig his back foot in the ground and throw the ball, in this league he can’t play,  In my opinion.” 

Coach Jackson says Griffin will have to compete with the other quarterbacks to get the starting job.   And he indicated the Browns are still looking to draft a quarterback.

”We have said that the draft is and will be our primary focus, but we will always look to complement the draft through free agency, and this is one of those examples.”  

RG3 wrote that “I cherish the opportunity to get another chance to play this beautiful game.”

 

Mark.Urycki@ideastream.org

 

Mark Urycki
