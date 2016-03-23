Summit Choral Society presents 'Dance With Me': Marie Bucoy-Calavan & Karen Prasser

Summit Choral Society presents a choral concert like you’ve never experienced before, combining choral dances with the beauty of ballroom dancing. The concert titled ‘Dance With Me’ is on Sunday, April 10 at 3:00 pm at the magnificent and historic Tangier Ballroom.

Marie Bucoy-Calavan, concluding her first full season as Artistic Director of Summit Choral Society, conducts a concert that features the 65-voice Masterworks Chorale in its 2015-16 season finale. Music includes Johannes Brahms’ Liebeslieder Walzer (Lovesong Waltzes) and Zigeunerlieder (Gypsy Songs), Cole Porter’s “Night and Day”, and the dramatic dance-influenced Part II of Orff’s “Carmina Burana.”

The Masterworks Chorale will be accompanied by the beauty of ballroom dancing. Dancers include Cleveland’s Viva Dance led by Parker Amsel, members of the Kent State Ballroom Dance Club and acclaimed professional Northeast Ohio dancers Brian Murphy and Brooke Wesner.

In addition, the prices of the ticket includes a ‘Meet the Artists’ reception following the concert with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar and a ‘Dance Hour’ when you, too, can learn to dance with Parker Amsel from Viva Dance and join in the fun.

Tangier Ballroom is located at 532 W. Market St. in downtown Akron. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $30 for the Premiere Circle and $25 for Preferred (plus a service fee) if purchased by April 1. All tickets are for reserved seating and there are no special discounts. Tickets after April 1 will be $35 and $30. Limited tickets will be available at the door. It is advised that tickets are ordered in advance. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.summitchoralsociety.org or call Summit Choral Society at (330) 434-SING (7464).