Young Northeast Ohio Boxer Heading to the Olympics

by David C. Barnett

Olympic boxing hopeful, Charles Conwell, Jr., got a hero's welcome Monday at Cleveland Hopkins airport. Fresh off qualifying match victories in Argentina, the Cleveland Heights High senior is back to finish the school year and get ready for the Summer Games in Rio de Janiero.

Conwell smiled as he was surrounded by family and friends. One relative even fashioned a crown and placed it on his head. The 18-year-old clinched his Olympic berth in a semi-final match on Thursday, and them put icing on the cake by winning the middleweight championship, Friday. A gold medal dangling down over his USA Boxing pullover, Conwell said he was a little overwhelmed by the reception.

"Thank you," he said. "I love you all. I couldn't have done it without you. I brought home the Gold for everybody."

Father and coach, Charles Sr., said his son has to graduate before changing focus to Brazil.

"He's got school to finish-up," he said, "then we're right back at it, because August will be here before you know it, so I'm glad he's home to get a little more intense training at here."

But, before all that, young Charles said he's got a key decision to make --- who's he going to take to prom?