Cleveland Chamber Symphony at NEOSonicFest: Steven Smith

Cleveland Chamber Symphony with Guest Verb Ballets

Wednesday March 16th, 2016, 7pm

Baldwin Wallace Gamble Auditorium

Kulas Musical Arts Building, 96 Front Street, Berea

Steven Smith, conductor

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Music for Small Orchestra

Jeffrey Mumford: A Garden of Flourishing Paths

David Lang: Statement to the Court (with the Baldwin Wallace Chorus)

David Lang: Pierced (with Verb Ballets)

About Cleveland Chamber Symphony

The Grammy Award Winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony (CCS) performs music of our time that dares to explore under the direction of Music Director Steven Smith. For more than 30 years CCS has nurtured composers, musicians and audiences through professional performances, recordings, commissions, and educational experiences. The Cleveland Chamber Symphony’s excellence has been recognized with prestigious awards including a Grammy and ASCAP John S. Edwards Awards. Throughout its existence CCS has contributed to the advancement of the art of contemporary American music and promoted the dissemination of musical works by composers of our time. CCS is a non-profit 501c organization.

About Verb Ballets

Verb Ballets mission is to ignite audience passion and participation in contemporary ballet through performance, outreach programs and community engagement. Our vision is to be a nationally recognized leader in performing dance works of the highest caliber; a catalyst to promote learning, nurture wellness and encourage dialogue about the dance art form; and a thought leader in cultivating dance appreciation and support throughout the region.