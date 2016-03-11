The Singers' Club presents A Whitman Sampler: Dean Myers and David Brown

The Singers' Club presents:

A Whitman Sampler: Songs Inspired by American Poetry

Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Breen Center for the Performing Arts

St. Ignatius High School

Dean Myers, president of the Singers' Club, and David Brown concert chair & director search committee, stopped by WCLV to preview the show with Bill O'Connell.

Cleveland’s own Distinguished Gentlemen of Spoken Word, who created such a sensation in France, join the Club for a performance melding music and poetry.