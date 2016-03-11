© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Singers' Club presents A Whitman Sampler: Dean Myers and David Brown

Published March 11, 2016 at 8:47 PM EST
[photo: Dean Myers & David Brown / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Dean Myers & David Brown / by Mark Satola]

The Singers' Club presents: 
A Whitman Sampler: Songs Inspired by American Poetry
Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. 
Breen Center for the Performing Arts
St. Ignatius High School

Dean Myers, president of the Singers' Club, and David Brown concert chair & director search committee, stopped by WCLV to preview the show with Bill O'Connell. 

Cleveland’s own Distinguished Gentlemen of Spoken Word, who created such a sensation in France, join the Club for a performance melding music and poetry.

