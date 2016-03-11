Cleveland Orchestra Choruses: Robert Porco
Cleveland Orchestra Choruses Benefit
Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Severance Hall
Featuring:
Robert Porco, conductor
Todd Wilson, organ
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus
Lisa Wong, director and conductor
Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus
Ann Usher, director and conductor
You are invited to a special evening to celebrate and support the much-loved choral ensembles of The Cleveland Orchestra: the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus.
The diverse program features a wide range of choral musical styles and culminates with the Maurice Duruflé's masterful Requiem with Todd Wilson playing Severance Hall's magnificent Norton Memorial Organ.
A special silent auction begins at 6:30pm in Smith Lobby.
All proceeds benefit the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Fund.