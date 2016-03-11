Cleveland Orchestra Choruses: Robert Porco

Cleveland Orchestra Choruses Benefit

Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Severance Hall

Featuring:

Robert Porco, conductor

Todd Wilson, organ

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus

Lisa Wong, director and conductor

Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus

Ann Usher, director and conductor

You are invited to a special evening to celebrate and support the much-loved choral ensembles of The Cleveland Orchestra: the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus.

The diverse program features a wide range of choral musical styles and culminates with the Maurice Duruflé's masterful Requiem with Todd Wilson playing Severance Hall's magnificent Norton Memorial Organ.

A special silent auction begins at 6:30pm in Smith Lobby.

All proceeds benefit the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Fund.