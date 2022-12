Cavani Quartet in concert: Annie Fullard

Cavani Quartet and Guest Artists

Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music

Cavani String Quartet

Annie Fullard, violin

Mari Sato, violin

Kirsten Docter, viola

Merry Peckham, cello

Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, guest artist

Jinjoo Cho, violin, guest artist

Yu Jin, viola, guest artist

Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello, guest artist

Program

Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10

Shostakovich: Prelude and Scherzo for String Octet, Op. 11

Mendelssohn: String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

The concert will be broadcast live on WCLV 104.9 FM and wclv.org with support from Audio-Technica, as part of our weekly series Cleveland Ovations.