Western Reserve Chorale presents Classical MASStery: David Gilson, Artistic Director

Western Reserve Chorale is pleased to continue its twenty-fourth season with music by two of the most recognized composers of the Classical Period, Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. In its ongoing spirit of serving the Greater Cleveland Community audience, the chorale returns to Church of the Gesu as part of the Gesu Chapel Recital Series. The free concert is open to the public and takes place on March 13 at 3:30 PM. Church of the Gesu is located at 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Heights.

The concert program, under the baton of David Gilson, is titled Classical MASStery . It includes Haydn’s Theresiemesse/Theresa Mass and Mozart’s Vesperae Solennes de Confessore (K339). Soloists are: Marian Vogel (Soprano), Sandra Ross (Alto), Timothy Culver (Tenor) and Brian Keith Johnson (Bass).

Western Reserve Chorale is a non-profit group of amateur and professional singers, many of whom are Cleveland Heights residents, dedicated to bringing high-quality performances of choral music to Greater Cleveland. Generously supported by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, WRC welcomes new singers to join the group.

Rehearsals are held September to June, on Tuesday evenings from 7:15-9:30 PM at Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121. For more information, please visit westernreservechorale.org, or call (216) 791-0061.

Artistic Director David W. Gilson leads the vocal ensemble. Joanne Poderis, long-time resident of Cleveland Heights, is the Executive Director and Accompanist for Western Reserve Chorale.