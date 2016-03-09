The Cleveland Composers Guild presents its Third Chamber Music Concert of 2015-2016 Season: Margi Griebling-Haigh

The Cleveland Composers Guild

Sunday, March 13, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.

Fynette Kulas Hall, Boesel Musical Arts Center, Baldwin Wallace University

49 Seminary Street, Berea, OH 44017

Featuring the First Prize Winning Composition of the Third Annual Collegiate Composition Contest, Lucid Dreaming, by Oberlin composition student Daniel Karcher. Performed by the award winning Windsor Quartet from the Cleveland Institute of Music. Also on the program:

Five Songs of Yasparia for string quartet by Jeremy Piper

Corrie Riberdy & Amelia Giles, Violins; Jamie Thornburg, Viola; Gregory Kinat, Cello

Rhapsodic Sonata for viola and piano by Margaret Brouwer

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Shuai Wang, piano

Three French Songs by Mary Ann Griebling

Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; Randall Fusco, piano

Episode on Lake Erie for flute & piano by S. T. Griebling

Linda White, flute; Randall Fusco, piano

Poems of Emily Dickinson for mezzo soprano and piano by Matthew Saunders

Heidi Skok, mezzo soprano; TBA piano