The Cleveland Composers Guild presents its Third Chamber Music Concert of 2015-2016 Season: Margi Griebling-Haigh
The Cleveland Composers Guild
Sunday, March 13, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.
Fynette Kulas Hall, Boesel Musical Arts Center, Baldwin Wallace University
49 Seminary Street, Berea, OH 44017
Featuring the First Prize Winning Composition of the Third Annual Collegiate Composition Contest, Lucid Dreaming, by Oberlin composition student Daniel Karcher. Performed by the award winning Windsor Quartet from the Cleveland Institute of Music. Also on the program:
Five Songs of Yasparia for string quartet by Jeremy Piper
Corrie Riberdy & Amelia Giles, Violins; Jamie Thornburg, Viola; Gregory Kinat, Cello
Rhapsodic Sonata for viola and piano by Margaret Brouwer
Eliesha Nelson, viola; Shuai Wang, piano
Three French Songs by Mary Ann Griebling
Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; Randall Fusco, piano
Episode on Lake Erie for flute & piano by S. T. Griebling
Linda White, flute; Randall Fusco, piano
Poems of Emily Dickinson for mezzo soprano and piano by Matthew Saunders
Heidi Skok, mezzo soprano; TBA piano