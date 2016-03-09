© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Pops presents Rodgers and Hammerstein: Carl Topilow and Don & Sally Messinger

Published March 9, 2016 at 9:24 PM EST

Carl Topilow, Music Director for the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, stopped by WCLV to preview this Friday's program. He brought with him Don Messinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Don's wife Sally. The show will also raise awareness of Williams Syndrome, which has affected the Messinger family. 

Cleveland Pops presents Rodgers and Hammerstein
Friday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall

You’ll always leave an Rodgers and Hammerstein concert humming and whistling those tuneful melodies that came from the hearts and minds of the two greatest composers of musical theatre. The Cleveland POPS Orchestra and Chorus with guest vocalists bring the R&H legacy to life.

