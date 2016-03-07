Intermission feature: Lisa Wong

During intermission of WCLV's live broadcast of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Angela Mitchell spoke with Lisa Wong. Lisa is Assistant Director of Choruses at The Cleveland Orchestra and Director of the Youth Chorus, which joined COYO on the second half. She is also a faculty member at the College of Wooster, where she conducts the Wooster Chorus and the Wooster Singers and teaches courses in conducting and music education.

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, Director

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus

Lisa Wong, Director

Program

Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)

Brahms: Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny)

Copland: Canticle of Freedom

Lisa Wong joined the choral staff of The Cleveland Orchestra as assistant director of choruses at the start of the 2010-11 season. In this capacity, she assists in preparing the Cleveland Orch­estra Chorus and Blossom Festival Chorus for performances each year. In 2012, she took on added responsibilities as director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus.

In addition to her duties at Severance Hall, she is a faculty member at the College of Wooster, where she conducts the Wooster Chorus and the Wooster Singers and teaches courses in conducting and music education. Previous academic posts include positions in public and private schools in New York, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Prior to her appointment at the College of Wooster, Ms. Wong served as an associate instructor in the choral department of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. In addition, she directed the Chamber Choir of the Indiana University Children’s Choir, where her duties included preparing the choir for performances of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, J.S. Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, and several IU Opera Theater productions. She also led the group in performance at the Indiana Music Educators Association Conference.

Active as a clinician, guest conductor, and adjudicator, Ms. Wong holds a bachelor of science degree in music education from West Chester University, as well as master of music and doctor of music degrees in choral conducting from Indiana University.