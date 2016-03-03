Brindley Sherratt, bass

The Metropolitan Opera was live on radios and in theaters around the world on Saturday, with Puccini's Manon Lescaut. Brindley Sherratt played the role of Geronte, and he spoke with Angela Mitchell from a studio at the Lincoln Center.

Highlights in Brindley Sherratt's 2015/16 season include Doctor Wozzeck in his debut for the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Arkel Pelléas et Mélisande in his debut for the Opernhaus Zurich, Gremin Eugene Onegin at Covent Garden and Geronte de Revoir in a new production of Manon Lescaut at the Metropolitan Opera.

Notable career highlights include Sarastro at the Vienna State Opera. the Netherlands Opera and at Covent Garden; Claggart Billy Budd at the Glyndebourne Festival, the BBC Proms and in New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music; Sparafucile Rigoletto at Covent Garden, Rocco Fidelio at the Glyndebourne Festival; Bottom A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence; Balducci Benvenuto Cellini at the Salzburg Festival; Pogner Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg for the Welsh National Opera and at the BBC Proms; Filippo Don Carlo for Opera North and Pimen Boris Godunov and Fiesco Simon Boccanegra at the English National Opera.

Future seasons see him return to Covent Garden, the Glyndebourne Fesitval, the Metropolitan Opera and to and the English National Opera.

In demand on the concert platform he has appeared at the Bregenz, Edinburgh, Lucerne, Salzburg and Three Choirs Festivals and at the BBC Proms. His recent concert appearances have included the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House with Pappano; the Hallé Orchestra with Elder; the Scottish Chamber Orchestra with Nézet-Séguin; the Orchestre des Champs-Elysées with Langrée; the Swedish Radio Orchestra with Harding; the Chamber Orchestra of Europe with Nelson; the Rotterdam Philharmonic with Bicket and the Monteverdi Choir with Gardiner.