The Almeda Trio performs their Farewell Concert: Ida Mercer & Robert Cassidy

Published March 2, 2016 at 5:00 AM EST

The Almeda Trio is wrapping up its eighth season as ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement with a farewell concert on Saturday, March 5th at 4 p.m. The Trio, comprised of pianist Robert Cassidy,violinist Cara Tweed and cellist Ida Mercer, will perform a Suite by Dave Brubeck, The "Gypsy Rondo" Piano Trio in G Major by Haydn, and the Solstice Suite by Paul Ferguson. A reception will follow the concert.

Cellist Ida Mercer and pianist Robert Cassidy spoke with Bill O'Connell. 

