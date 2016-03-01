Verb Ballets presents Peter Pan: Pamela Pribisco

Verb Ballets is excited to announce the American premiere of Peter Pan, choreographed by Pamela Pribisco. Verb Ballets will premiere two shows on March 5, 2016 (2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) at The Breen Center in Cleveland. This ballet was created in Europe and will delight all ages with the enchanting tale of Peter Pan. When Peter loses his shadow in the home of the Darling family, he makes new friends and invites them to travel to Neverland. This classic tale is complete with Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, a ticking crocodile and other interesting characters, plus breathtaking sets straight from Europe. Follow along on this magical journey, past the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning, as this classic tale comes to life through dance.

Pamela Pribisco (choreographer) was a principal dancer with the Cleveland Ballet for ten years. She served as Ballet Mistress for the Cleveland Ballet, American Ballroom Theater, and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, for which she choreographed and staged numerous pieces in their repertoire. Pribisco has been Company Teacher for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Company Teacher and Ballet Mistress for Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She has choreographed original productions of Peter Pan and Peter and the Wolf for young audiences and has written several articles for Pointe Magazine advising young dancers on their careers. She teaches annually at The School at Jacob's Pillow and guest teaches nationally.