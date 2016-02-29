Chagrin Concert Series: Eric Charnofsky

Chagrin Concert Series presents "A Journey to the East"

Sunday, March 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Valley Lutheran Church, Chagrin Falls

Music for clarinet, violin, and piano featuring trios by Milhaud, Khachaturian, and Bartok performed by nationally and internationally renowned artists:

Howard Klug, clarinet

Hristo Popov, violin

Eric Charnofsky, piano

Eric Charnofsky is active as a collaborative pianist, composer, classroom music teacher, and lecturer. Originally from Los Angeles, he currently teaches 20th Century Music History and Keyboard Repertory at Case Western Reserve University, and formerly taught Symphonic Literature, Music Theory, and Collaborative Piano at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Mr. Charnofsky has performed as a collaborative pianist throughout North America, including concerts in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Cleveland, Chicago, Washington D.C., Connecticut, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Quebec City. He has concertized with members of major American orchestras and has performed as an orchestral pianist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Cleveland Orchestra, among others. A graduate of The Juilliard School where he majored in piano accompanying, Mr. Charnofsky also holds degrees in solo piano performance and composition from California State University, Northridge, where he received the Outstanding Bachelor’s Degree Graduate award. He has worked as a classical radio announcer, pre-concert lecturer, Associate Faculty member at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, a rehearsal pianist for Lyric Opera Cleveland, a convention accompanist for the National Flute Association, and he appears on recordings with trombonist JoDee Davis on the Albany label, and music by the Cleveland Composers Guild on the Capstone label. His compositions have been performed in several major U.S. cities, and he was recently named “Composer of the Year” for 2012 by the Ohio Music Teachers Association.