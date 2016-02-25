© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Brett Mitchell, Associate Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra

Published February 25, 2016 at 5:35 PM EST
[photo: Brett Mitchell / by Mark Satola]

Brett Mitchell, Associate Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, stopped by WCLV to preview two upcoming programs at Severance Hall. 

The Cleveland Orchestra Family Concert: Gotta Dance!
Friday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Brett Mitchell,   conductor
with
Cleveland Ballet
and  Csárdas Dance Company

This Family Concert is designed to introduce children ages 7-12 to the orchestra as an ensemble, and share the excitement of a live performance by one of the world's top orchestras.

Put on your dancing shoes, grab your partner, and join The Cleveland Orchestra and a team of local dancers for a concert of history’s most toe-tapping Classical music. With musical selections including a waltz from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, a habanera from Bizet’s  Carmen, a wild square dance from Copland’s  Rodeo, and rousing  Slavonic Dances by Dvořák, you won’t be able to stop your feet from tapping!

 

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra
Friday, March 4 at 8:00 p.m.
Brett Mitchell,  conductor 
with
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus 

Program
Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)
Brahms: Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny)
Copland: Canticle of Freedom

