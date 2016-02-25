BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Charles Latshaw and Emily Cornelius
Charles Latshaw of Kent State University is guest conductor for the next concert by the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra. Soloists from BlueWater perform the Concerto for Violin and Cello by Ellen Taaeffe Zwilich, the first woman composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Also on the program is Beethoven’s majestic Symphony No. 4, Op. 60 in B-flat Major.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Charles Latshaw, guest conductor
Emily Cornelius, violin
Linda Atherton, cello
Saturday, Feburary 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The Breen Center
St. Ignatius High School
Program
Arriaga: Overture to Los Esclavos Felices
Zwilich: Concerto for Violin & Cello
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4, Op. 60 in B-flat Major