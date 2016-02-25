BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Charles Latshaw and Emily Cornelius

Charles Latshaw of Kent State University is guest conductor for the next concert by the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra. Soloists from BlueWater perform the Concerto for Violin and Cello by Ellen Taaeffe Zwilich, the first woman composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Also on the program is Beethoven’s majestic Symphony No. 4, Op. 60 in B-flat Major.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Charles Latshaw, guest conductor

Emily Cornelius, violin

Linda Atherton, cello

Saturday, Feburary 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Breen Center

St. Ignatius High School

Program

Arriaga: Overture to Los Esclavos Felices

Zwilich: Concerto for Violin & Cello

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4, Op. 60 in B-flat Major