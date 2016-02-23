Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee presents Michael Sachs & Massimo La Rosa
The Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee presents a night of Music and Conversation with Cleveland Orchestra Musicians Michael Sachs, principal trumpet and Massimo La Rosa, principal trombone. There will also be a conversation with Ilya Gidalevich, artistic administrator.
Friday, March 4, 2016
6:00 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and silent auction
7:15 p.m. Performance and conversation
8:15 p.m. Dinner
Executive Caterers at Landerhaven
6111 Landerhaven Drive
Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124
Send reservations to Severance Hall Ticket Office at:
11001 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44106
216-231-7300
Questions:
Patricia Moore Smith, WCCO President
216.789.1788
All proceeds benefit The Cleveland Orchestra