Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee presents Michael Sachs & Massimo La Rosa

The Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee presents a night of Music and Conversation with Cleveland Orchestra Musicians Michael Sachs, principal trumpet and Massimo La Rosa, principal trombone. There will also be a conversation with Ilya Gidalevich, artistic administrator.

Friday, March 4, 2016

6:00 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and silent auction

7:15 p.m. Performance and conversation

8:15 p.m. Dinner

Executive Caterers at Landerhaven

6111 Landerhaven Drive

Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124

Send reservations to Severance Hall Ticket Office at:

11001 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44106

216-231-7300

Questions:

Patricia Moore Smith, WCCO President

216.789.1788

All proceeds benefit The Cleveland Orchestra