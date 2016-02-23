© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee presents Michael Sachs & Massimo La Rosa

Published February 23, 2016 at 9:24 PM EST
[photo: Michael Sachs & Massimo La Rosa / Mark Satola]
[photo: Michael Sachs & Massimo La Rosa / Mark Satola]

The Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee presents a night of Music and Conversation with Cleveland Orchestra Musicians  Michael Sachs, principal trumpet and Massimo La Rosa, principal trombone. There will also be a conversation with Ilya Gidalevich, artistic administrator. 

Friday, March 4, 2016
6:00 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and silent auction
7:15 p.m. Performance and conversation
8:15 p.m. Dinner

Executive Caterers at Landerhaven
6111 Landerhaven Drive
Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124

Send reservations to Severance Hall Ticket Office at:
11001 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44106
216-231-7300

Questions: 
Patricia Moore Smith, WCCO President
216.789.1788

All proceeds benefit The Cleveland Orchestra

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV