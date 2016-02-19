Les Délices presents "The Folly of Youth"

A program about flying high and landing hard! Les Délices delves into the myths of Icarus and Phaeton – young men who dared to fly too close to the sun with terrible consequences. This special program pairs French cantatas and chamber music with Handel’s own youthful cantata “Tra le fiamme” (1707) performed by soprano Shannon Mercer.

Recognized for the luminosity and effortless agility of her voice, as well as her commanding stage presence and profound acting ability, Canadian soprano Shannon Mercer maintains a busy and challenging performance calendar of opera, concert, and recital engagements throughout North America and Europe.

Folly of Youth

