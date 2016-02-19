© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Les Délices presents "The Folly of Youth"

Published February 19, 2016 at 10:56 PM EST

A program about flying high and landing hard! Les Délices delves into the myths of Icarus and Phaeton – young men who dared to fly too close to the sun with terrible consequences. This special program pairs French cantatas and chamber music with Handel’s own youthful cantata “Tra le fiamme” (1707) performed by soprano Shannon Mercer.

Recognized for the luminosity and effortless agility of her voice, as well as her commanding stage presence and profound acting ability, Canadian soprano Shannon Mercer maintains a busy and challenging performance calendar of opera, concert, and recital engagements throughout North America and Europe.

Folly of Youth

February 20, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Harkness Chapel
11200 Bellflower Rd 
Cleveland, OH 44106 United States 

 

February 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Herr Chapel at Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd 
Shaker Heights, OH 44120 United States 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV