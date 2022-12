Béatrice et Bénédict returns to the Kulas Stage where it was last seen in 2008. Berlioz’s last work, it is a warm and delightful comedy based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Sung in French with dialogue in English. All productions include projected English text.

Berlioz's Béatrice et Bénédict

David Bamberger, director

Harry Davidson, conductor

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Kulas Hall

February 24-27 at 7:30 p.m.