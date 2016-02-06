Artists Needed to Create Monkey Statue for Chinese New Year

The start of the Chinese New Year is on Monday, February 8, 2016. This year is the year of the monkey.

To mark the occasion, the St. Clair Superior Development Corporation is asking for artists to help design monkey statues that will be 36 inches tall.

St. Clair Superior executive director Michael Fleming says it's a way to show pride for AsiaTown.

“You see people coming all the way from Pittsburg and Columbus or beyond on buses just to do their shopping in AsiaTown at the wonderful shops,” Fleming said.

St. Clair Superior Development Corporation has been working with local artists to create a new fiberglass sculpture for each cycle of the Chinese zodiac calendar for the last 11 years.

The deadline for the monkey applications is Friday, February 12, 2016. The monkeys will be revealed before the Asia Festival this spring.