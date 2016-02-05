Great Lakes Light Opera and Cleveland Shakespeare Festival present "Scenes of Love (Or Something Near It)"

Megan Thompson is the Executive Director of Great Lakes Light Opera and Brian Pedaci is the Operations Director of Cleveland Shakespeare Festival. They visited WCLV to talk with Jacqueline Gerber about their upcoming collaboration, "Scenes of Love (Or Something Near It)" at the Bop Stop.

Scenes of Love (Or Something Near It)​

Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Bop Stop

Love and marriage, love and marriage, go together like…opera and Shakespeare? Well, there’s a reason so many Shakespeare works have taken shape onstage in the form of opera. Join us as Cleveland Shakespeare Festival and Great Lakes Light Opera collaborate on an evening of scenes and musical selections from works of Shakespeare, displaying the many facets of love—romantic and bittersweet; combative and seductive.