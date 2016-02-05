© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Great Lakes Light Opera and Cleveland Shakespeare Festival present "Scenes of Love (Or Something Near It)"

Published February 5, 2016 at 6:30 PM EST

Megan Thompson is the Executive Director of Great Lakes Light Opera and Brian Pedaci is the Operations Director of Cleveland Shakespeare Festival. They visited WCLV to talk with Jacqueline Gerber about their upcoming collaboration, "Scenes of Love (Or Something Near It)" at the Bop Stop. 

Scenes of Love (Or Something Near It)​
Saturday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. 
Bop Stop

Love and marriage, love and marriage, go together like…opera and Shakespeare? Well, there’s a reason so many Shakespeare works have taken shape onstage in the form of opera. Join us as Cleveland Shakespeare Festival and Great Lakes Light Opera collaborate on an evening of scenes and musical selections from works of Shakespeare, displaying the many facets of love—romantic and bittersweet; combative and seductive.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV