First Fridays: Ensemble HD
Ensemble HD's mission is to bring classical music to a wide audience, and what better place to do that than at the Happy Dog? That's where they got their name, and today they brought the show to the KeyBank Studio, hosted by Angela Mitchell. They played selections from a recent program of theirs called "Cabaret: Between Two World Wars."
Ensemble HD is:
Joshua Smith, Principal Flute, The Cleveland Orchestra
Amy Lee, Associate Concertmaster, The Cleveland Orchestra
Frank Rosenwein, Principal Oboe, The Cleveland Orchestra
Charles Bernard, Assistant Principal Cello, The Cleveland Orchestra
Joanna Zakany, Viola, The Cleveland Orchestra
Christna Dahl, Piano, faculty at Stony Brook University
Program:
Janáček: Pohádka for Cello and Piano, 3rd movement
Reger: Suite in G Minor for Solo Viola, 1st movement
Holst: Terzetto for Flute, Oboe and Viola
Varèse: Density 21.5 for Solo Flute
Berg: Piano Sonata, Op. 1
Kodály: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7, 1st movement