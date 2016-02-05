First Fridays: Ensemble HD

Ensemble HD's mission is to bring classical music to a wide audience, and what better place to do that than at the Happy Dog? That's where they got their name, and today they brought the show to the KeyBank Studio, hosted by Angela Mitchell. They played selections from a recent program of theirs called "Cabaret: Between Two World Wars."

Ensemble HD is:

Joshua Smith, Principal Flute, The Cleveland Orchestra

Amy Lee, Associate Concertmaster, The Cleveland Orchestra

Frank Rosenwein, Principal Oboe, The Cleveland Orchestra

Charles Bernard, Assistant Principal Cello, The Cleveland Orchestra

Joanna Zakany, Viola, The Cleveland Orchestra

Christna Dahl, Piano, faculty at Stony Brook University

Program:

Janáček: Pohádka for Cello and Piano, 3rd movement

Reger: Suite in G Minor for Solo Viola, 1st movement

Holst: Terzetto for Flute, Oboe and Viola

Varèse: Density 21.5 for Solo Flute

Berg: Piano Sonata, Op. 1

Kodály: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7, 1st movement