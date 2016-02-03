Johnny Manziel Future Up in the Air

The biggest celebrity reform project since the late Amy Winehouse appears to be Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. A team announcement this week indicates that the Browns will fire Manziel is leading to speculation over his future prospects. Ideastream’s Mark Urycki reports . ..

Johnny Manziel’s wild improvisational style of play in college attracted tons of among sports fans. His wild improvisational style of partying has attracted tons of attention from everyone else. It got serious over the weekend when Texas police began investigating an altercation he had with a former girlfriend.

In November when he was named Cleveland’s starting quarterback Manziel said he was dealing with the pressure..

“It’s been pretty constant fire since the day I got here so I’m sure it’ll be amped up a little bit. Off the field I’m not really worried about anything. I’m in a good place and gonna continue to try and –like I said - relax. “

Buy Manziel, who spent more than 2 months in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic last year, continued to show up on videos drinking.

Even LeBron James marketing agency dropped Manziel this January. James said the stories have become a distraction for everyone around the youngster.

New Browns coach Hue Jackson had said he was willing to work with Manziel but the team now is expected to fire the 23 year old in March. That’s when league rules say the Browns can move the $4 million dollars it still owes him onto next year’s payroll.

A statement from the Browns’ Executive Vice President Sashi Brown Tuesday said Manziel’s actions undermine the reputation of the organization.

Speculation is hot now as to who might trade a player to get Manziel.

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has said he wishes his team had drafted Manziel, who played at Texas A&M. And now former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin says he will work with him if his old team will give Johnny Football another chance. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are also being mentioned as having an interest in Manziel.

Manziel’s agent and publicist have not been commenting to reporters.

