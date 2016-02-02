Lakeview Cemetery's Kathy Goss & Judy Comeau-Hart

Airing tonight on WVIZ PBS is the new documentary " Murder of a President," the story of James Garfield. The story follows Garfield's unprecedented rise to power, his shooting only four months into his presidency, and its bizarre and heartbreaking aftermath. The two-hour film is based on Candice Millard's bestselling and Edgar Award-winning Destiny of the Republic.

President Garfield is buried right here in Cleveland at Lakeview Cemetery. Kathy Goss, President and CEO & Judy Comeau-Hart, executive director of the cemetery’s Foundation, visited WCLV to provide details concerning Garfield and the upcoming restoration of the Garfield Memorial. They reflect on the fact that President Garfield was not technically assassinated but died from the negligent and unsanitary methods of his doctors.