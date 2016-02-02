Heights Chamber Orchestra presents "Music for Lovers"
The Heighs Chamber Orchestra offers a Valentine's Day program called "Music for Lovers." Music Director Mark Allen McCoy stopped by to chat about the program with Jacqueline Gerber.
"Music for Lovers"
February 14, 2016 at 3:30 p.m.
Bohemian National Hall
4939 Broadway Ave
Cleveland, OH 44127
Program
My Funny Valentine
Belle of the Ball
You Made Me Love You
Intermezzo
Blue Tango
Salut d’amour
Wine, Women and Song
Bésame Mucho
Adagio from Sym. 2
Vocal Selections TBA
Mark McCoy, conductor
Laura Lindauer, soprano
Timothy Culver, tenor