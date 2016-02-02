© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Heights Chamber Orchestra presents "Music for Lovers"

Published February 2, 2016 at 5:32 PM EST

The Heighs Chamber Orchestra offers a Valentine's Day program called "Music for Lovers." Music Director Mark Allen McCoy stopped by to chat about the program with Jacqueline Gerber. 

"Music for Lovers"

February 14, 2016 at 3:30 p.m.

Bohemian National Hall
4939 Broadway Ave
Cleveland, OH 44127

Program
My Funny Valentine
Belle of the Ball 
You Made Me Love You 
Intermezzo 
Blue Tango 
Salut d’amour 
Wine, Women and Song 
Bésame Mucho 
Adagio from Sym. 2 
Vocal Selections TBA

Mark McCoy, conductor

Laura Lindauer, soprano
Timothy Culver, tenor

