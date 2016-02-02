Heights Chamber Orchestra presents "Music for Lovers"

The Heighs Chamber Orchestra offers a Valentine's Day program called "Music for Lovers." Music Director Mark Allen McCoy stopped by to chat about the program with Jacqueline Gerber.

"Music for Lovers"

February 14, 2016 at 3:30 p.m.

Bohemian National Hall

4939 Broadway Ave

Cleveland, OH 44127

Program

My Funny Valentine

Belle of the Ball

You Made Me Love You

Intermezzo

Blue Tango

Salut d’amour

Wine, Women and Song

Bésame Mucho

Adagio from Sym. 2

Vocal Selections TBA

Mark McCoy, conductor

Laura Lindauer, soprano

Timothy Culver, tenor