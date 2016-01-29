© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Metropolitan Opera presents Turandot: soprano Anita Hartig

January 29, 2016

Anita Hartig stars as Liù in Puccini's  Turandot, heard live on WCLV Saturday, January 30 at 1:00 p.m. via the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Ms. Hartig spoke with Angela Mitchell in advance of the broadcast. 

Nina Stemme takes on the title role of the proud princess of ancient China, whose riddles doom every suitor who seeks her hand, opposite Marco Berti as Calàf, the brave prince who sings “Nessun dorma” and wins her love. Franco Zeffirelli’s golden production is conducted by Paolo Carignani.

