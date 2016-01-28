Cleveland Pops presents The Genius of John Williams

Carl Topilow, Music Director of the Cleveland Pops, is a huge John Williams fan. He visited WCLV to talk about their next concert, honoring the great film composer.

The Genius of John Williams

Saturday, January 30, 2016 - 8:00 pm

Severance Hall

From clevelandpops.com:

“It’s hard to know where to start when talking about [the music of John Williams]. When you’re watching his movies, the music never gets in the way. But when you extract it, you see not only how brilliantly written but also how brilliantly orchestrated it is,” stated Carl Topilow at clevelandclassical.com.

“I’m programming some of his standard works, but also some that are lesser-known. Violinist Steven Greenman is going to playing music from Fiddler on the Roof, which won Williams his first Oscar for his adaption from the show to the screen. The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus will be singing excerpts from Amistad and Empire of the Sun. And saxophonist Howie Smith will be playing ‘Escapades’ from Catch Me If You Can. Clarinetist Frank Cohen will also be featured during Amistad and in the first movement of Schindler’s List.

“Of course there will be music from Star Wars and Indiana Jones, but there is a very different slant to this program, which I think is nice.”