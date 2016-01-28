© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Pops presents The Genius of John Williams

Published January 28, 2016 at 5:11 PM EST
photo: Carl Topilow / Cleveland Pops
photo: Carl Topilow / Cleveland Pops

Carl Topilow, Music Director of the Cleveland Pops, is a huge John Williams fan. He visited WCLV to talk about their next concert, honoring the great film composer.

The Genius of John Williams
Saturday, January 30, 2016 - 8:00 pm
Severance Hall

From clevelandpops.com:

“It’s hard to know where to start when talking about [the music of John Williams]. When you’re watching his movies, the music never gets in the way. But when you extract it, you see not only how brilliantly written but also how brilliantly orchestrated it is,” stated Carl Topilow at  clevelandclassical.com.

“I’m programming some of his standard works, but also some that are lesser-known. Violinist Steven Greenman is going to playing music from  Fiddler on the Roof, which won Williams his first Oscar for his adaption from the show to the screen. The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus will be singing excerpts from  Amistad and  Empire of the Sun. And saxophonist Howie Smith will be playing ‘Escapades’ from  Catch Me If You Can. Clarinetist Frank Cohen will also be featured during  Amistad and in the first movement of  Schindler’s List.

“Of course there will be music from  Star Wars and  Indiana Jones, but there is a very different slant to this program, which I think is nice.”

